Tue Nov 20, 2018
November 20, 2018
Our rich heritage

Newspost

November 20, 2018

During its election campaigns, the PTI had repeatedly said that it will work for the betterment of Karachi. Now that the party is in power, it’s time it delivered on its promises. The first thing which the party should do is protect the city’s historical landmarks and structures. There’s no point in reminiscing about the city’s glorious past, if we cannot preserve these historic buildings today. Unfortunately, many old buildings of Karachi have vanished while others are on the verge of collapse. An overwhelming majority of the city’s residents are clueless about Karachi’s rich background. Both the federal and provincial governments must take ownership of the city’s heritage. While only a few prominent buildings have survived, countless buildings and sites, with historical and heritage importance, are left abandoned to be pounced upon by unscrupulous developers who are ready to raze the buildings to the ground at any time. Karachi is fervently looking for a messiah to salvage its pride. Taking care of the city’s historical buildings can be the most precious gift of the PTI-led government to the people of Karachi?

Menin Rodrigues

Karachi

