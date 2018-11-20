47 suspects held in operation

As many as 47 suspects were taken into custody by police during search operations in the outskirts of the city on Monday.

The sweeps were conducted two days after a deadly blast in Quaidabad that claimed the lives of two teenagers and wounded 10 others. Officials combed through Saudabad, Quaidabad, Old Muzzafarabad Colony and Gulshan-e-Buner localities of District Malir. Extra contingents of police and Rangers participated.

The entire localities were cordoned off during door-to-door search operation conducted during the night between Sunday and Monday and no one was allowed to go in or out during the three hours that the operation lasted. Though the police remained unable to make any breakthrough in the case, they did detain about 47 suspects. Officials said six of them were later booked in narcotics cases, while the remaining suspects were later shifted to different police stations for further questioning.

13 Qingqi rickshaws

Traffic police on Monday impounded 13 Qingqi rickshaws for plying on prohimited roads in the city. Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Erum Awan, along with record keeper Muhammad Ramzan, took action and confiscated 13 Qingqi rickshaws from New Karachi, Nazimabad and Liaquatabad. Awan said the action was taken on Supreme Court orders and the impounded rickshaws had been grounded at the Naval Headquarters.

In October, the Sindh government had allowed Qingqi rickshaw drivers to operate on six routes of the city after availing a fitness certificate and a licence from the relevant authorities.