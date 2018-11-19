Land dispute leaves 2 dead, two injured in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Two persons were killed and as many injured when rivals traded fire over a land dispute here on Sunday.

Sources said a jirga had been convened to resolve a property dispute in Nai Abadi locality of Jamrud between Pir Mohammad and Inayat Khan groups.The sources added that an altercation broke out between the rivals before the start of the jirga, which led to an exchange of fire in which two persons were killed and two others injured.

The dead were identified as Rawail Khan and Idrees Khan while Mukarram Khan and Mrs Rambail sustained injuries. All four were the men of Inayat Khan group.The local rushed the injured to hospital where medics described their condition out of danger.Meanwhile, the Khassaddar force personnel managed to arrest the alleged killers.