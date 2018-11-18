Hockey team’s new kit unveiled for World Cup

Pakistan’s Hockey Team sponsor Haier Pakistan arranged a formal kit unveiling ceremony before their departure to India to play the World Cup. The ceremony was held in their honor and the National heroes along with the Hockey Federation management attended the event. Chairman, Peshawar Zalmi & CEO Haier, Javed Afridi warmly welcomed the esteemed guests to the ceremony. During his speech, he said that “Pakistan Hockey Team has brought great prestige to the nation by winning 4 World Cups, 3 Champions Trophy & 3 Olympic Gold Medals in the past. I am hopeful that they will bring back the prestige ahead of the World Cup being held in India and perform really well.” The Hockey Federation Management along with the Pakistan Hockey players thanked Mr. Javed Afridi, Peshawar Zalmi & Haier management for all their efforts. Haier & PHF signed an MOU in which Haier Pakistan will be the title sponsor of Pakistan Hockey Team till 2020.