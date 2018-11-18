First drag race competitions today

PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) in collaboration with the Frontier 4x4 Club, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), City District Government and Pak Wheels is holding the first-ever drag race competitions at Regi Lalma Model Town today.

Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, Museums and Youth Affairs, has directed to organise the drag race event as part of the initiative to promote adventure tourism in the province.

Besides Senior Minister Atif Khan, Local Government Minister Shahram Tarakai, Peshawar Commissioner Shahab Ali Shah, PDA Director General Israrul Haq and others will witness the spectacular competitions.

According to organisers, over 70 vehicles of different categories from across the country will participate in the event. A 400-metre long track has already been prepared for the race. There will be a total of eight categories of racers including women to take part in the contest.

The officials said that the event will mark a series of drag events in the future.

Drag race categories are: A: AWD unlimited, B: RWD unlimited, C: 2WD Turbo Max 4 Cylinder, D: AWD Turbo - Stock Turbo- 4 Cylinder, E: 1601cc up till maximum 6 cylinders-naturally aspirated, F: 0 to 1600cc - naturally aspirated, G: 4WD SUV’s/Trucks, H: Female (Any Vehicle).