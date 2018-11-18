AIOU approves plan to launch M.Phil, PhD in English

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to launch new programs, BS (English), M. Phil & PhD (English language and literature) from the next year.

An approval to this effect was given by the University’s Faculty Board of Social Sciences & Humanities in its meeting held here, said a press release on Saturday.

The Faculty Board also approved a proposal to rename the Department of English Languages, as Department of English Language, Literature & Linguistics. The AIOU had already been providing MA and Graduate-level Diploma TEFL for the last many years.