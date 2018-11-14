Research project to identify genetic basis of schizophrenia

PESHAWAR: At least 10,000 patients of schizophrenia and 10,000 normal controls will be enrolled in a research project to understand the genetic basis of schizophrenia, especially in Pakistan’s context where over half of the marriages are between cousins.

The research project on the genetics of schizophrenia has been launched by the Department of Pharmacy, University of Peshawar.

On Tuesday, two noted professors, Prof Dr James Knowles, Chair Cell Biology at State University, New York, and Dr Muhammad Ayub, Professor of Psychiatry Queen’s University Canada, visited the University of Peshawar and delivered lectures as part of creating awareness under the project.

The professors also interacted with teachers and officials of the university and exchanged ideas to expand current collaboration to other projects.