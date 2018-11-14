Wed Nov 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
Advertisement

Man shot after court appearance in Malir

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018

Share

A man was wounded in a firing incident while he was returning home after a court appearance in Malir on Tuesday. Police officials said Hasnain was a complainant in a brawl case registered at the Sacchal police station and was on his home after a court appearance when some motorcyclists shot him multiple times and fled. The victim was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. They said Hasnain was also a key witness in a murder case registered at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station. They said the attackers had been identified and a hunt was on for their arrests.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Karachi