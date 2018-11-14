Man shot after court appearance in Malir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man was wounded in a firing incident while he was returning home after a court appearance in Malir on Tuesday. Police officials said Hasnain was a complainant in a brawl case registered at the Sacchal police station and was on his home after a court appearance when some motorcyclists shot him multiple times and fled. The victim was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. They said Hasnain was also a key witness in a murder case registered at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station. They said the attackers had been identified and a hunt was on for their arrests.
