Tue Nov 13, 2018
Newspost

November 13, 2018
Cyber attack

Newspost

November 13, 2018

This refers to the letter ‘Attack on banks’ (November 11) by Muhammad Ahsan. The writer has rightly pointed out that many Pakistani people already don’t have confidence in the banking system and they shy away from depositing their savings in banks. Under such circumstances, the current cyber attack will push more people away from opening bank accounts. That the security system of Pakistani banks will be weak is appalling. The banking authorities need to take strong action to strengthen the banks’ security system.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

