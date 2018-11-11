Rawalpindi gets new commissioner

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Joudat Ayaz, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, Saturday took charge as Commissioner Rawalpindi.
In pursuance of a Punjab government’s notification, Joudat Ayaz assumed the charge from Captain (r) Saif Anjum, who was appointed as Commissioner Rawal-pindi in June by the caretaker government.
Rawalpindi: Joudat Ayaz, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, Saturday took charge as Commissioner Rawalpindi.
In pursuance of a Punjab government’s notification, Joudat Ayaz assumed the charge from Captain (r) Saif Anjum, who was appointed as Commissioner Rawal-pindi in June by the caretaker government.
Comments