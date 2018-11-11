Sun Nov 11, 2018
Islamabad

APP
November 11, 2018
Rawalpindi gets new commissioner

Islamabad

APP
November 11, 2018

Rawalpindi: Joudat Ayaz, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, Saturday took charge as Commissioner Rawalpindi.

In pursuance of a Punjab government’s notification, Joudat Ayaz assumed the charge from Captain (r) Saif Anjum, who was appointed as Commissioner Rawal-pindi in June by the caretaker government.

