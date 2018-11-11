Hockey WC probables feted

LAHORE: The probables for the Pakistan team attending the training camp for the forthcoming hockey World Cup were feted at the Spice Bazaar restaurant.

By The lavish dinner was arranged by Imran Afaq, the chief executive of Yum Group.

Among others, it was also attended by some prominent businessmen and retired bureaucrats.

A video prepared by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) comprising glimpses of Pakistan’s four previous victories at the World Cup and the current team’s preparation for the 2018 World Cup was shown on the big screen.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Afaq said, “Hockey is our national game and has brought glories to the nation. We should honour the national players and boost their morale before an important event like World Cup”.

The businessmen present on the occasion pledged to extend support to the national game. Pakistan team’s manager Hassan Sardar and head coach Taqueer Dar thanked Imran Afaq and also presented him with a shirt signed by the players and management of the Pakistan team which recently won the Asian Champions Trophy in Oman.