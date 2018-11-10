QAT SUPER EIGHTS: Peshawar fight back against SSGCL

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Region fought back into contention in their Super Eight Stage match of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy against SSGCL at the Southend Club Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

Resuming at their overnight score of 248-6, Peshawar were bowled out for 303 in 103.2 overs. This was in response to SSGCL’s first innings total of 376 all out.

The match seemed to be in SSGCL’s control after they gained a healthy 73-run advantage. However, Peshawar bounced right back into the match with an excellent bowling performance.

Muhammad Ilyas claimed five wickets for 44 runs and Nasir Ahmed had figures of 3-34 as SSGCL were bundled out for 178 in 54.2 overs at the close of the third day’s play.

Umar Amin, who hit a brilliant 172 in the first outing, was again SSGCL’s top-scorer with 46. Muhammad Aamir contributed 33.

Peshawar will begin the run chase on Saturday (today) requiring 252 runs for victory.

Scores in brief: At Southend Club Stadium, Karachi: SSGCL 376 all out in 100.4 overs (Umar Amin 172, Awais Zia 62, Muhammad Aamir 33, Adil Amin 31, Umer Khan 22 not out; Muhammad Ilyas 4-69, Zahid Mehmood 2-102) and 178 all out in 54.2 overs (Umar Amin 46, Muhammad Aamir 33, Asif Zakir 27; Muhammad Ilyas 5-44, Nasir Ahmed 3-34). Peshawar Region 303 all out in 103.2 overs (Gohar Ali 86, Akbar Badshah 48, Nabi Gul 47, Zahid Mehmood 34, Muhammad Mohsin 23; Muhammad Irfan 4-71, Ahmed Jamal 3-54, Muhammad Aamir 2-47).

At State Bank Ground, Karachi: SNGPL 371 in 140.1 overs (Hussain Talat 76, Asad Shafiq 50, Misbahul Haq 50, Khurram Shahzad 48, Iftikhar Ahmed 38, Imran Khalid 30, Imran Butt 28; Muhammad Asif 4-65, Zulfiqar Babar 4-100) and 187-3 declared in 40.5 overs (Azhar Ali 72, Hussain Talat 43 not out, Imran Butt 28, Khurram Shahzad 28; Zulfiqar Babar 2-67). Wapda 160 all out in 40.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 50, Wahab Riaz 20; Muhammad Abbas 6-42, Musa Khan 3-39) and 120-4 in 28 overs (Muhammad Akhlaq 44, Kamran Akmal 40 not out; Muhammad Abbas 3-28).

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: KRL 207 all out in 89.4 overs (Junaid Ali 49, Usman Arshad 45, Muhammad Mohsin 42, Nayyar Abbas 34; Zafar Gohar 5-74, Aizaz Cheema 3-45) and 287-7 in 95 overs (Jaahid Ali 123 not out, Usman Arshad 65, Nauman Ali 28; Saad Nasim 2-52, Muhammad Rameez 2-58, Zafar Gohar 2-97). Lahore Blues 203 all out in 76.5 overs (Irfan Haider 96 not out, Rizwan Hussain 33, Jahangir Mirza 31; Nayyar Abbas 4-52, Nauman Ali 3-58).