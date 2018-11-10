ADA announces awards jury

KARACHI: The Architecture Design Art magazine has announced the jury members of the ADA Awards 2018-19.

In this inaugural cycle of the ADA Awards, they have provided an opportunity for the region’s creative talent to present innovative and original works for selection by a jury of leading figures from the world of architecture, interiors, art and design.

With the announcement of the jury members, the call for submission is now open to national firms, design studios and individuals engaged in the disciplines of architecture, design and art. The aim is to identify and celebrate excellence in architecture, interiors, design and art manifestations as well as individual architects, designers, artists and studios producing the most outstanding work.

Assisted by the editors of ADA, a panel of international experts drawn from each of the disciplines will meet together to review the submissions and choose the winners respectively. The jury members of ADA Awards include names from the field of architecture, design and art from countries such as UK, Turkey, Italy, Singapore, France, Beirut and Iran with an equally strong lineup from the national fraternity.

Those from Pakistan include some of the top luminaries like Salima Hashmi, an artist, curator and contemporary art historian. Marjorie Husain, an artist, art critic, curator, writer and documenter, lecturer; and Khurram Kasim, the most significant private contemporary art collector in Pakistan.

The jury members from other countries include, Tommaso Ferrando, an architecture critic and researcher from Italy, Joumana Ibrahim, an art director at Leo Burnett Beirut, Mehreen Rizvi Khursheed, a Lahore born Pakistani educated in Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and England. She has been working as a consultant with Frieze Art Fair in London and New York, etc.-PR

A total of 15 jury members will meet and decide on the winning entries and announce the winners at a gala dinner in January, 2019. At the launch of the ADA Awards, the Founder and Chief Editor of ADA, Maria Aslam emphasized that “ADA Awards is the first of its kind in Pakistan”. “It is the first step in our journey in recognizing and celebrating excellence in architecture, design and art. The ADA extends its portfolio towards the inclusive recognition of great works in all disciplines and the creative minds behind it. The awards aim to place Pakistan in the global arena with works aligned towards international recognition, and in parallel, to recognize celebrities from creative fields that impact lives, inspire generations and leave a legacy of exceptional works.”