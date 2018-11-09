US offered to swap Aafia for Raymond, Bergdhal: sister

ISLAMABAD: The sister of Dr Aafia Siddiqui claims the Pakistani government turned down an earlier offer by the US to release the imprisoned Pakistani neuroscientist in exchange for Raymond Davis, a CIA operative who gunned down two men in Lahore in 2011.

In an exclusive conversation with Geo News on Thursday, Fouzia Siddiqui said Washington also offered the release of her sister for Bowe Bergdahl, a former US army officer who spent years in Afghan Taliban captivity until his release in 2014.

“There were several moments in which Aafia’s return could have been possible. There was the time of Raymond Davis. I have clear-cut evidence that US offered Aafia for his exchange. But for these people (Pakistan government), other things became higher priorities,” she said.

“There was also the American brigadier, Bowe Bergdahl. Aafia was also offered in exchange for him. But our government took other things in exchange for that.” Fouzia said Pakistan also missed the opportunity of seeking a presidential pardon for her sister from former US President Barack Obama. “He (Obama) gave pardon to several prisoners, but Pakistan again did not act on time,” she said.