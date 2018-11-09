Gohar fights for Peshawar against SSGCL

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Region’s Gohar Ali (82 not out) was seen fighting a lone battle against Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Super Eight match at the Southend Club Stadium in Karachi.

At the close of second day’s play, Peshawar reached 248-6 in reply to SSGCL’s first innings total of 376. Peshawar still required another 129 runs to cross SSGCL total with four wickets in hand.

Gohar smashed 11 boundaries and one six during his 182-ball unbeaten responsible knock. For Sui Southern Gas Company Limited , Muhammad Irfan (3-54) and Ahmed Jamal (2-43) were the pick of bowlers.

Brief scores: At Southend Club Stadium, Karachi: SSGCL 376 all out in 100.4 overs (Umar Amin 172, Awais Zia 62; Muhammad Ilyas 4-69, Zahid Mehmood 2-102). Peshawar Region 248-6 in 79 overs (Gohar Ali 82 not out, Akbar Badshah 48; Muhammad Irfan 3-54, Ahmed Jamal 2-43).

At UBL Ground, Karachi: Karachi Region Whites 154 all out in 54.4 overs (Asad Baig 42, Khurram Manzoor 33; Abdul Rehman 8-70, Khurram Shahzad 2-42) and 107 all out in 26.4 overs (Muhammad Sami 32, Zeeshan Jamil 25; Abdul Rehman 6-50, Umer Gul 2-20). HBL 217 all out in 68 overs (Imran Farhat 67, Saad Khan 53, Umar Akmal 32; Waleed Ahmed 5-53, Abdullah Muqaddam 2-24, Hassaan Khan 2-55) and 47-1 in 13.3 overs: (Saad Khan 25 not out; Waleed Ahmed 1-20). Result: HBL won by 9 wickets.

At State Bank Ground, Karachi: SNGPL 371 in 140.1 overs (Hussain Talat 76, Asad Shafiq 50, Misbahul Haq 50, Khurram Shahzad 48; Muhammad Asif 4-65, Zulfiqar Babar 4-100). Wapda 121-6 in 34 overs (Kamran Akmal 46 not out; Muhammad Abbas 4-16).

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: KRL 207 all out in 89.4 overs (Junaid Ali 49, Usman Arshad 45, Muhamamd Mohsin 42, Zafar Gohar 5-74, Aizaz Cheema 3-45) and 10-0 in 5 overs. Lahore Region Blues 203 all out in 76.5 overs (Irfan Haider 96 not out, Rizwan Hussain 33; Nayyar Abbas 4-52, Nauman Ali 3-58).