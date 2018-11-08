Diwali celebrated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Hindu community, living across the country celebrated Diwali on Wednesday. The Hindu community decorated their houses and temples with colourful lights. Diwali, known as the festival of lights, basically represents the triumph of good over evil. It is one of the important festivals celebrated by the community, a festivity which spreads over a period of three to five days.
