PHF names team management for WC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday named the team management for the World Cup Tournament 2018. Hockey WC Tournament to be played in Bhubaneshwar, Orisa from November 28 to December 16. Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, President PHF, appointed team management. Hassan Sardar is manager, Tauqeer Ahmad Dar is head coach while Rehan Butt and Danish Kaleem are assistant coaches.