‘Enemies trying to harm Muslim unity’

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar have warned that conspiracies by the enemies of Islam against Saudi Arabia are increasing to damage respectable status and love of Muslim people for the Saudi regime, besides damaging unity of Muslim world.

The seminar organised by Pakistan United Council and chaired by its president Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashed was participated by religious leaders and scholars from different schools of thought at Lahore Press Club on Tuesday. The participants issued a joint communiqué which accused the US, Israel and India of backing all the anti-Islam conspiracies to create civil war like situation in Muslim countries through fanning regional and sectarian differences.

The communiqué expressed sorrow that western world was conspiring to overthrow regimes of Middle East countries and replace them with the puppet rulers of the west in the name of bringing democracy and new world order. It expressed resolve of entire Muslim world to back Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries against such conspiracies. It condemned the recent murder of a journalist in Saudi embassy in Ankara, terming it a part of a conspiracy to pressurise Saudi regime.

It also condemned the world media for engaging in prejudiced reporting against Saudi Arabia. Those who addressed the seminar included vice president of MMA and ameer of JUP Pir Ijaz Hashmi, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith vice president Riazur Rehman Yazdani, Jamiat Mashaikh leader Maulana Ashiq Hussain, Jamaat Islami leader Zikrullah Mujahid, Hafiz Mumtaz Hussain, Hafiz Naseem, Mufti Intikhab Noori, and Abdul Wadood Alvi.

Dialogue: Religious and ethnic minorities are vital segments of society and their rights must be protected. Respect of human rights is prerequisite for real economic development and any policy on NGOs must be inclusive, duly approved by the cabinet.

These views were expressed at a Policy dialogue on Human Rights, organised by an NGO here at a local hotel Tuesday. A number of government officials, parliamentarians and civil society activists joined the event.

Governor: PTI Central Punjab President Umar Dar called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor House on Tuesday. The governor said workers were the real assets and backbone of the party adding they would be given respect.

Meanwhile, while talking to another delegation led by Dr Khalid Jamil Akhter, the governor stressed the need for collective efforts by state and the NGOs for the welfare of people, particularly the rehabilitation of the poor.

Meanwhile, Sarwar has said enrollment of 22 million children across the country will be ensured under the government plan to increase the literacy rate. Addressing a ceremony, the governor urged the private institutions to play role in improving the standard of education.