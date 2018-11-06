Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHF again requests IPC ministry for grant

ISLAMABAD: While bypassing early instructions, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) again approaches Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) directly, requesting release of Rs 82 million grant for the preparation of teams for forthcoming international events.

The News broke the story in October 18 issue regarding a request forwarded to the Ministry for the release of the amount. In yet another letter (the copy of which is available with The News) sent to the secretary IPC Jamil Ahmad on October 31, PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmad boosted team’s gold medal efforts in the just concluded Asian Champions Trophy while demanding release of Rs 82 million. It was never mentioned in the letter that Pakistan was declared joint winners of the 5th Asian Champions Trophy in Oman after thunderstorm washed away the final. Pakistan lost the toss, giving India the right to take away the trophy for first year. Pakistan will only land their hands on the trophy in October 2019. Secondly both team were awarded gold medals.

It was not Pakistan alone that was given the right to get the gold medal. Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) clearly mentioned that India will get the gold medals in couple of days after the award ceremony. The PHF letter also wrongly boosted qualifying for the World Cup. It is nothing less than a big joke to boost such a happening as almost all the hockey playing nations would be there amongst the 16-team competition to be held in India later this month.

Thanks to Qasim Zia, the former PHF president, the International Hockey Federation (PHF) has raised the strength of World Cup competing team from 12 to 16. Had there been 12 teams (as was the practice previously), Pakistan would have been out of the World Cup as it turned out to be the 14th team to qualify. In a letter of request written to the IPC secretary, the PHF admitted that PHF is in ‘deep’ financial crises. There is no mention of the fact that federation accounts witnessed transaction of over Rs 850 million during last three years.

“Yes, I have received yet another letter of request from the federation for Rs 82 million special grant for proper functioning of the federation. I have sent the request back to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). The Ministry itself does not have any money to give it to any federation. It is up to the PSB to look into matter and decide accordingly,” Jamil Ahmad, secretary IPC when approached said. The PSB does not have any money to pay to world renowned wrestler Inyat who becomes the first Pakistan to win medal in Youth Olympics and to Inam Butt who beat the best to win Beach Games gold medal.

“We are short of money and it would be difficult for us to give any grant to federation under present circumstances. Iyat and Inam won laurels for the country from world events. Yet we haven’t released any amount to Wrestling federation of late,” one of the PSB officials when contacted said. Still the PHF is the only federation which got the heaviest of support and financial help from the government during last three years.

The News has learnt that a whopping amount of Rs 600 million has been given to PHF in shape of normal and special grant during the last three years. These grants came from federal and provincial governments.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China