Tue November 06, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

PHC inks accord on patient safety

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission in collaboration with a private university will work to promote patient safety and quality of healthcare service delivery.

A five-member committee, in this regard, has been constituted which has three members from PHC and two from the university. Clinical Governance Director Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Director Licensing Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua and Additional Director Dr Salman Qamar will represent PHC, whereas Dr Zakiud-din Ahmed and Prof Dr Paul Barach will represent the university.

It was decided between the two sides here on Monday in a meeting held at PHC office. Both the delegates discussed issues confronting healthcare service delivery, different sorts of neglected safeties, untimely care, infections, and infection control.

They also discussed the relationship between doctors and patients, training on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS), sustainability of the standards and introduction of the culture of quality in the healthcare establishments (HCEs).

Dr Ajmal briefed the delegation about the mandate and achievements of PHC. He said the commission had registered more than 52,300 cases against quacks and licensed over 34,500 HCEs besides preparing the MSDS for different kinds of treatment facilities. The commission had held 511 training sessions of more than 20,600 health professionals of over 16,450 public and private sector as part of a comprehensive training programme of the regulatory body, he added.

