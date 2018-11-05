Mon November 05, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2018

Share

WAPDA, Army clinch titles in National Swimming C’ships

KARACHI: WAPDA lifted the trophy of the men’s section, while Army were crowned champions of the women’s events as the 55th National Men’s Open Swimming Championship and 16th National Women’s Open Championship concluded at the international swimming pool in Lahore on Sunday.

WAPDA’s Mohammad Haseeb Tariq emerged as the best swimmer of the men’s event with five individual and three relay gold medals. His feat also was embellished by three new national records. In the men’s events, WAPDA topped the competitions with 417 points which they secured by virtue of 13 gold, six silver and eight bronze. They were followed by Army with 344 points which they got with seven gold, 12 silver and five bronze. Sindh claimed third position with 157 points, securing one gold, three silver and seven bronze. Higher Education Commission (HEC) got one bronze.

Meanwhile, Army wore the crown of the women’s event with 387 points which they secured through 12 gold, six silver and four bronze. Sindh finished as runners-up with 227 points which they claimed by virtue of one gold, ten silver and nine bronze. WAPDA finished third with 201 points which contained seven gold, four silver and three bronze medals. Punjab and Navy claimed two bronze each.

Pakistan’s leading swimmer Bisma Khan was declared the best swimmer for claiming five individual gold medals and three relay gold which also contained three national records.

Final day results: 1500 M Freestyle: Israr Hussain (Army) (18:04.38), Waqar Ahmed (Army) (18:29.40), Hamza Anwer (WAPDA) (18:39.31), 400m freestyle: Israr Hussain (Army), (4:27.78), Waqar Ahmed (Army) (4:33.14), Hamza Anwer (WAPDA) (4:34.12), 50m backstroke: Syed Haseeb Tariq (WAPDA) (27.49), Mohammad Yahya Khan (WAPDA) (28.79), Waqas Hussain (Army) (29.83), 50m butterfly: Syed Haseeb Tariq (WAPDA) (26.25)*NNR, Kawas Aga (Sindh) (26.57), Shahbaz Khan (Army) (27.19), 50m breaststroke: Mohammad Hamza Malik (WAPDA) (33.11), Meherwan Patel (Sindh) (33.20), Abu Bakar Usman (HEC) (33.50), 50m freestyle: Shahbaz Khan (Army) (25.24), Yahya Khan (WAPDA) (25.86), Meherwan Patel (Sndh) (25.87), 4 x 100m medely relay: WAPDA (4:13.19), Army (4:18.81), Sindh (4:25.40),

Women’s results: 50m backstroke: Kiran Khan (Army) (33.30), Arisha Lari (Sindh) (34.41), Areeba Sheikh (Army) (34.65), 400m freestyle: Jehanara Nabi (WAPDA) (5:10.24), Miraal Haque (Sindh) (5:21.69), Afia Hamid Minhas (Army) (5:22.77), 200m butterfly: Mishael Aisha Ayub (WAPDA) (2:52.61), Maya Umer (Army) (2:59.40), Sarina Diwan (Sindh) (3:09.79), 200m IM: Kiran Khan (Army, (2:43.67), Zaha Sheikh (Sindh) (2:59.12), Ammena Ameer Qadri (Punjab) (3:03.29), 200m breaststroke: Mishael Aisha Ayub (WAPDA) (3:01.76), Ilham Aman Khan (Sindh) (3:05.44), Emaan Zubair (Sindh) 3:07.18), 100m backstroke: Kiran Khan (Army)(1:12.88), Fatima Lotia (Sindh) (1:15.04), Aminah Alvi (Navy) (1:16.30), 4 x 200m freestyle relay: Army (10:07.14), Sindh (10:32.03), WAPDA (10:35.25).

Comments

