Infrastructure in Quetta

The poor level of infrastructure in Quetta calls for the immediate attention of the authorities concerned. Broken roads and unkempt buildings must be repaired on an urgent basis. The situation at the city’s outskirts is even worse.

The Balochistan government has to carry out effective steps to improve Quetta’s infrastructure. Roads and bridges should be constructed to ease the flow of traffic. Traffic signals should be installed on major roads to reduce the number of road accidents. It is hoped that the provincial government will swing into action to provide modern infrastructure to Quetta.

Mohsin Barkat Ali

Quetta