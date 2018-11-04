Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Sindh government will run Green Line from its own resources’

The Sindh government will run the under-construction Green Line bus project from its own resources, the transport minister informed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief on Saturday.

The announcement of the provincial administration’s commitment to the delayed project came during a meeting between Transport & Mass Transit Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House.

“It [the Green Line bus project] will, in fact, be [our] gift to the people of Karachi,” said the transport minister. He briefed the party chief about the government’s plans to improve the transport system in the province, including its capital Karachi.

The minister said that 80 per cent of the work on this key project of mass transit in the city has been completed, adding that the delay in its completion is primarily due to unnecessary hiccups being created by the federal government. Bilawal stressed on swift completion of the project to facilitate the people.

The 25-billion-rupee Green Line section of the bus rapid transit system is being built by the federal administration. Its ground-breaking was performed by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif this February.

The project was supposed to be completed in around two years. An almost 18km-long portion of the project from Surjani Town to Guru Mandir is near completion. Bus service stations for the passengers and a bus depot for the project are currently being built. The total length of the project is 26km.

This September, when Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Karachi for the first time after assuming the office of the country’s chief executive, the federal government expressed willingness that it would provide buses for the Green Line project to ensure early commencement of operations of the project.

Last month Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had informed the media that the Centre was seeking to contract the services of an operating partner for the project so that operations of the buses could commence on at least the built portion of the Green Line section from Surjani Town to Guru Mandir.

The governor had said the federal government could ensure commencement of the bus operations on the built portion of the Green Line within six months if in case it was able to seek the services of an operating partner for the project in the next two months.

Earlier, the Sindh administration was supposed to procure buses for the Green Line project once its infrastructure was completed by the federal government. It was initially planned that 80 buses would operate on the Green Line section and 12 on the adjacent 3.9km-long Orange Line section being built by the provincial government.

The Orange Line project, which will connect Orangi Town with the Green Line project, is also facing delays. The Sindh government later named the Orange Line project after the late luminary of social services Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Education

Education & Literacy Minister Syed Sardar Shah also called on the PPP chief at the Bilawal House. Shah informed Bilawal that his department has initiated practical steps to update the curricula and textbooks to align them with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The minister said that to promote female education, the PPP government is paying stipends between Rs3,500 and Rs340,000 to female students every year, adding that Sindh is the only province offering this.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had chaired a meeting at the CM House to make SDGs a part of the syllabi and textbooks of schools across the province.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?