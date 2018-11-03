Married woman found dead

A married woman was found dead in mysterious circumstances inside her house in Machar Colony on Friday. According to SHO Pervez Solangi, 30-year-old Zahida, wife of Ghulam Rasool, was found lying in bed with her hands tied with rope. The police were informed about the incident by neighbours. Police officials said it seemed that the victim was initially tortured and then strangulated to death. The victim’s husband told the police that he was at work when the incident took place. The body of the woman was taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. No case had been registered till the filing of this report.