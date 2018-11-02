Fri November 02, 2018
BR
Bureau report
November 2, 2018

Pindi, Quetta and Fata enter last-4

PESHAWAR: Rawalpindi Hitters, Quetta Fighters and Fata Strikers qualified for the semi-finals of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women T20 Cricket Super League here at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Rawalpindi Hitters defeated Peshawar Paighly by seven wickets.

Peshawar scored 46 which Rawalpindi achieved for the loss of three wickets. Rawalpindi skipper Naila Nazir captured four wickets, Fatima Shah got three and Samina finished with two.

In reply, Naila Nazir (24) and Naida (13) played well for the Pindi team to chase the target.

Quetta Fighters beat Kashmir Stars by 49 runs on Duckworth Lewis method due to rain.

Fata Strikers defeated Karachi Queens by 177 runs. Fata piled up 216 in the allotted overs. Javeria smashed first century of the league and played a knock of 117 not out. Ayesha (59) and Sana Rauf (24) also played well.

In reply, Karachi Queens were bowled out for just 39. Fatima Sana got four wickets and Madiha took three for Fata. Mahnoor and Maria shared one wicket each.

