Hockey camp

ISLAMABAD: As many as 26 players have been invited for the national hockey camp for the forthcoming World Cup starting from November 28 in Bhubaneswar (India).

The camp will start from November 5 at the National Stadium in Lahore. The players invited for the camp include Imran Butt, Mazhar Abbas. Amjad Ali, Mohammad Irfan Sr, Rashid Mehmood, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakil Butt, Mubashir Ali, Tasawar Abbas, Rizwan Sr, Tauseeq Arshad, Ali Shan, Umar Bhutta, Abu Bakar, Shafqat Rasool, Azfar Yaqoob, Arslan Qadir, Ijaz Ahmed, Irfan Junior, Mohammad Zubair, Rizwan Junior, Mohammad Dilbar, Atiq Arshad, Faisal Qadir, Atif Mushtaq and Saran bin Qamar.