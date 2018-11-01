Aasia may fly abroad today

LAHORE: Aasia Bibi's husband Ashiq Masih had reached Pakistan along with his family from the United Kingdom. Credible sources has informed this correspondent that Ashiq Masih reached Islamabad on Saturday where he was provided complete security by the law enforcement agencies. Ashiq came to Pakistan with a view to shift his wife abroad in case she is freed by the Supreme Court. Aasia Bibi is detained in Multan Jail from where she would be shifted to airport via helicopter. Jail authorities haven't yet received official order for release. It is expected that she would move abroad in next 24 hours (today).