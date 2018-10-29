Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rs2.23 bn allocated for 17 health projects in south Punjab

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, an amount of Rs2.23 billion has been allocated for 17 mega health projects in South Punjab.

Mega project of Nishter-2 will soon be started in Multan. The PTI government in its very first budget has allocated billions of rupees for health. Funds are being provided to complete health projects in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur Division and seven new development projects are also being started.

According to figures of provincial budget for fiscal year 2018-19, upgradation of District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ghazi Khan, extension of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, Muzaffargarh, upgradation of the Neurosurgery Department in Bahawalpur and provision of modern medical facilities at Sheikh Zaid Hospital, Rahimyar Khan are being included in the budget.

The budget documents stated that Rs140 million for purchase of land for Nishter Hospital-2 in Multan, 11 million for the purchase of Laser Accelerator for Cancer Ward of Nishter Hospital and Rs70 million for provision of modern medical equipment in Children’s Hospital, Bahawalpur will be provided. Besides, Rs180 million have been allocated for upgrading electronic system and other medical facilities at Sheikh Zaid Hospital, Rahimyar Khan. Extension plan worth Rs400 million for Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital will be completed. Students hostel in Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur will cost Rs50 million.

The extension plan of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology, Multan will be completed for which Rs150 million have been allocated. DHQ Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan will be upgraded and it will cost Rs623 million. Thalassaemia and Bone marrow Transplant Centre will be upgraded at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur which will cost Rs103 million.

The amount of Rs20 million will be provided for the Kidney Centre in Multan. In the light of directions of the CM, steps are being taken to meet the shortage of doctors and Insaf Card will be provided to public along with other health facilities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office for second week

Halloween rules box office for second week
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans

Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans
Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage