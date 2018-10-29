Parks and recreations

Shikarpur’s Benazir Park, which is situated next to the Deputy Commissioner House, was once an important recreational site. Many families used to visit the park on a daily basis or during weekends. Over the years, the park has become a shadow of its former glory.

The negligence of the municipal committee has put the park in a state of disrepair. There are heaps of garbage on lawns where children once used to play. The park has become desolate as families have stopped visiting the site because the quality of facilities offered at the park has deteriorated. The higher authorities should take immediate action to revamp the park and restore its lost glory.

Princy Heer

Shikarpur