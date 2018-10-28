Pakistan reach Asian Champions Trophy Hockey final

MUSCAT: Two-time champion Pakistan beat Malaysia in the first semifinal of the Men’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Saturday, writes international media. Pakistan beat Malaysia 3-1 on the penalty shootout.

Pakistan was leading 4-1 and then Malaysia scored three goals to make it 4-4 at the end of the second half. The Green-shirts have now qualified for final of the tournament where they will face either India or Japan on Sunday.

Pakistan, in the tournament, were the second topped the pool standings with 10 points in the round-robin stage from five matches. Out of the five matches, Greenshirts won 3, one lost, and one match against Japan ended in a draw. They beat South Korea, Oman, and Malaysia. The biennial event is being held in Muscat this year. The six-nation tournament which kicked off on October 18 features Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and hosts Oman.