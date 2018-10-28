UoP scholar defends PhD thesis

PESHAWAR: Dr Muhammad Israr of the Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar, defended his PhD dissertation and has been declared eligible for the award of the doctoral degree.

He did his thesis on the “Impact of Terrorism on Pakistan’s Aviation Industry: A Case Study of Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar (2001-2015).”

Muhammad Israr, who serves in the Airport Security Force (ASF) as assistant director is the first officer from the force to have done a PhD on a topic, which is relevant to his job.

He discussed the terrorist incidents which happened at different airports in the country with special reference to the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA). He has analysed the reasons and factors, which made BKIA vulnerable to sabotage activities.

Among the multi reasons, which made the airport as the easiest target of terrorists, he said that the geographical location and the availability of tall buildings around it were the factors putting the security of the airport at risk.

Also, its proximity to the former tribal areas and its funnel area over civilization population were other big reasons inviting threats to the airport.

He has recommended at least two more international airports in the province.