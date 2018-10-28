Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

Peshawar

JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SP Rural goes missing in Islamabad

PESHAWAR: A senior officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police mysteriously went missing in Islamabad where he had gone on leave for a few hours the other night, officials confirmed to The News on Saturday.

Mohammad Tahir Dawar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural Peshawar, went to Islamabad on Friday evening after getting short leave from his bosses. His cellphone was switched off at around 8pm on Friday and there has been no clue about him since then.

“He sought a few hours leave and went to Islamabad. His servant at Islamabad house confirmed he came there and went out at around 7pm after having dinner,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations Peshawar, Javed Iqbal Wazir told The News.

He said the servant told the investigators that he had gone out leaving his car in the house. The SSP Operations said Tahir Dawar had gone to Islamabad alone and none of his guards was accompanying him.

“We have sent our SSP Investigation Nisar Ahmad Khan as well as three other officers along with their teams to Islamabad. We are also in close contact with the Islamabad Police to find the missing officer,” said Javed Iqbal Wazir.

The SSP said nothing can be confirmed about the mysterious disappearance of the senior cop as his cellphone was off and there was no one accompanying him to have any idea about the incident.

He added that the servant at Tahir Dawar’s Islamabad residence and a few other people are being questioned to find if they had any clue.

Tahir Dawar, who belongs to North Waziristan, was posted SP Rural in Peshawar a couple of months back. Before that he had served as DSP Faqirabad. He also served in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and was posted for some time at the Peshawar international airport.

Known as a vocal police officer, Tahir Dawar faced two suicide attacks in Bannu in the past when militancy was at its peak. He sustained injuries in both the incidents.

“One SMS from the cell-phone of the missing SP

has been received to a family member in which he said he is safe and will call soon as he is having signals issue,” an official said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage