SP Rural goes missing in Islamabad

PESHAWAR: A senior officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police mysteriously went missing in Islamabad where he had gone on leave for a few hours the other night, officials confirmed to The News on Saturday.

Mohammad Tahir Dawar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural Peshawar, went to Islamabad on Friday evening after getting short leave from his bosses. His cellphone was switched off at around 8pm on Friday and there has been no clue about him since then.

“He sought a few hours leave and went to Islamabad. His servant at Islamabad house confirmed he came there and went out at around 7pm after having dinner,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations Peshawar, Javed Iqbal Wazir told The News.

He said the servant told the investigators that he had gone out leaving his car in the house. The SSP Operations said Tahir Dawar had gone to Islamabad alone and none of his guards was accompanying him.

“We have sent our SSP Investigation Nisar Ahmad Khan as well as three other officers along with their teams to Islamabad. We are also in close contact with the Islamabad Police to find the missing officer,” said Javed Iqbal Wazir.

The SSP said nothing can be confirmed about the mysterious disappearance of the senior cop as his cellphone was off and there was no one accompanying him to have any idea about the incident.

He added that the servant at Tahir Dawar’s Islamabad residence and a few other people are being questioned to find if they had any clue.

Tahir Dawar, who belongs to North Waziristan, was posted SP Rural in Peshawar a couple of months back. Before that he had served as DSP Faqirabad. He also served in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and was posted for some time at the Peshawar international airport.

Known as a vocal police officer, Tahir Dawar faced two suicide attacks in Bannu in the past when militancy was at its peak. He sustained injuries in both the incidents.

“One SMS from the cell-phone of the missing SP

has been received to a family member in which he said he is safe and will call soon as he is having signals issue,” an official said.