Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

National

BR
Bureau report
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Peshawar Police bust gang of cellphone snatchers

PESHAWAR: The capital city police have recovered around 160 cellular phones snatched and stolen from different parts of the country and handed them over to their owners in a ceremony on Saturday.

The police said that a nine-member gang of cellphone snatchers and thieves has also been busted and all its members arrested.

“We have recovered around 160 cellular phones worth Rs8 million that were being smuggled to Afghanistan. A large number are handed over to their owners today while others will be handed over soon,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Javed Iqbal Wazir told a press conference at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines here on Saturday. SP City Kokab Farooq, SP Saddar Sajjad Khan, DSP City Malik Habib and other officers were accompanying the SSP.

The SSP said that the recovery of the cell-phone is the biggest in the recent years. He added that the incidents would drop down after the arrest of the nine-member ring who were also involved in thefts and snatching of phones in other provinces.

“We have expedited actions against the street criminals, robbers, thieves and snatchers. Police have been directed to intensify actions against all the gangs to provide relief to the public,” said Javed Iqbal.

A number of owners who were present to receive their cellular phones appreciated the police for showing their commitment and said it has reduced the fear of the general public. The SSP said that the cellular phones of owners in other cities will be delivered to their homes through courier service after legal procedures to give them a pleasant surprise.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage