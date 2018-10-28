Lok Mela from November 2

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is set to hold a 10-day national folk festival, Lok Mela, on November 2 in Islamabad.

The festival will focus on provincial harmony and national integration highlighting the contribution of people in building country future.

Officials of the Lok Virsa said the folk festival would be held at Garden Avenue Shakarparian.

Provincial pavilions, food courts, musical theatres, kid corners and display of arts and crafts as well as the traditional heritage from across Pakistan will be available in the festival.