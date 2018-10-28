Bilal, Babar, Haris in action today at Asian Tour Snooker

KARACHI: The Pakistani trio of Muhammad Bilal, Babar Masih and Haris Tahir will be in action on the opening day of the second stage of the ACBS/IBSF Asian Tour Snooker Tournament 2018 which gets underway in Jinan, China on Sunday (today).

According to the tournament draws shared by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) on Saturday, Muhammad Bilal has been drawn in Group A while Babar Masih and Haris Tahir have been placed in Group G and H respectively for the preliminary rounds.

The top 24 cueists, including the IBSF and regional snooker players, will participate in this tour along with the Asian champions of 2018.

Pakistan’s players have qualified for the ACBS/IBSF Asian Tour of 2018 on the basis of their performances in the ACBS events of 2018.

The total prize money for the four-day event will be US$40,000, with the winner to receive US$12,000 and the runner-up to get US$6,000.

It may be recalled that Muhammad Bilal, one of the premier cueists of Pakistan, emerged victorious in the opening round of the event, staged at the QBSF Snooker Academy in Doha, Qatar from September 26 to 29, which earned him a handsome purse of US$12,000 with the trophy.