Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nadeem keen to see revival of Pak hockey

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar visited several sports venues including Mini Hockey Stadium, E-Library, outside Punjab Stadium and CCTV Control Room at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.

DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar was accompanied by Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo, Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, SBP Security Officer Col (retd) Shabbir and other top officials during his visits. Nadeem Sarwar also witnessed a Rana Zaheer Academy hockey match for some time and met with players. On this occasion he said: “Hockey is our national game and Sports Board Punjab will extend every possible help for revival of this game. The well-being of players and healthy future of sports in the province is top priority for Sports Board Punjab”.

Nadeem also appreciated the modern-day facility of E-Library saying that E-libraries are basic need of the modern era. “The project of E-Library has been established in Nishtar Park Sports Complex to keep Punjab players updated with the frequent changes of international sports”.

Nadeem Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab has always been committed with the cause of sports and in this regard no stone will be left unturned. “Sports Board Punjab is doing hectic efforts to build international level sports venues across the Punjab province which is quite encouraging for the future of sports in the province,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?