Nadeem keen to see revival of Pak hockey

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar visited several sports venues including Mini Hockey Stadium, E-Library, outside Punjab Stadium and CCTV Control Room at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.

DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar was accompanied by Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo, Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, SBP Security Officer Col (retd) Shabbir and other top officials during his visits. Nadeem Sarwar also witnessed a Rana Zaheer Academy hockey match for some time and met with players. On this occasion he said: “Hockey is our national game and Sports Board Punjab will extend every possible help for revival of this game. The well-being of players and healthy future of sports in the province is top priority for Sports Board Punjab”.

Nadeem also appreciated the modern-day facility of E-Library saying that E-libraries are basic need of the modern era. “The project of E-Library has been established in Nishtar Park Sports Complex to keep Punjab players updated with the frequent changes of international sports”.

Nadeem Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab has always been committed with the cause of sports and in this regard no stone will be left unturned. “Sports Board Punjab is doing hectic efforts to build international level sports venues across the Punjab province which is quite encouraging for the future of sports in the province,” he added.