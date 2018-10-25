Punjab finish 3rd in women soccer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab thrashed Karachi United FC 3-0 to secure third position National Women Soccer Championship here at the MTFA Ground on Wednesday.Shumaila provided lead in 16th minute. In the second half Mahnoor scored twice to make it 3-0 for Punjab. Final of the event between Pakistan Army and Wapda is scheduled for Thursday at the same venue.
