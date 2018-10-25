Japanese diplomat visits Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The honourary consul general of Japan in Peshawar, Nawabzada Fazal Karim Afridi, hosted a lunch in the honour of the visiting chargé d'affaires Yusuke Shindo at Japan consulate here on Wednesday. People belonging to various walks of life including tribal elders, educationists, businessmen and media persons attended the event.

In his brief chat with newsmen, the Japanese diplomat said he was glad to meet people and listen to their sentiments.

He said there were historical sites, centuries old civilisation, religious sacred places of Buddha and beautiful mountains, rivers and a lot of potential for tourism and avenues for Pakistan-Japan cooperation. A lot of Japanese, he said, were interested in visiting KP but earlier they had security problems, which has been improved now.