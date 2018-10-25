Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

BR
Bureau report
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Japanese diplomat visits Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The honourary consul general of Japan in Peshawar, Nawabzada Fazal Karim Afridi, hosted a lunch in the honour of the visiting chargé d'affaires Yusuke Shindo at Japan consulate here on Wednesday. People belonging to various walks of life including tribal elders, educationists, businessmen and media persons attended the event.

In his brief chat with newsmen, the Japanese diplomat said he was glad to meet people and listen to their sentiments.

He said there were historical sites, centuries old civilisation, religious sacred places of Buddha and beautiful mountains, rivers and a lot of potential for tourism and avenues for Pakistan-Japan cooperation. A lot of Japanese, he said, were interested in visiting KP but earlier they had security problems, which has been improved now.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?