Let there be power

This refers to the news report, ‘Crackdown against power thieves on the cards’ (October 23). As per the report, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Power Division to make quality transformers available.
Power distribution companies should consider approaching private entities, especially those in the Hattar Industrial Estate, to repair old transformers and purchase new ones at affordable rates. This will improve the supply and distribution of electricity.
Riaz Akbar
Wah Cantt
