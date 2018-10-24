Army, WAPDA in National Women Football final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Army and WAPDA set up final date when they registered contrasting victories against Karachi United Women Football Club and Punjab, respectively, in the semi-finals of the National Women Football Championship at the Model Town Football Academy Ground on Tuesday.
The final will be held on Thursday (tomorrow) at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, at 2:30pm.On Wednesday (today) the bronze medal outing will be staged between the losing semi-finalists, Punjab and Karachi United Women FC.
In the first semi-final, Army mauled Karachi United 10-0. Roshan emerged as a star performer as the striker landed four goals. She was ably backed by Swaiba who netted a fine treble.In the other semi-final, WAPDA whacked Punjab 3-0. Sofia provided Punjab with the lead in the 12th minute. Rafia and Mehnaz added to the misery of the opponents with one goal each in the second half.
