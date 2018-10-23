Australia sweep: ODI series against Pak Women

KUALA LUMPUR: Another big Alyssa Healy innings, followed by some tight bowling led by Ashleigh Gardner helped Australia sweep the three-match ICC Women’s Championship One-day International series against Pakistan on Monday.

Healy scored a 75-ball 97 before Gardner hammered an unbeaten 37-ball 62 as Australia posted a daunting 324-7 after opting to bat in the final ODI in Kuala Lumpur. Pakistan, in their chase, managed to get to 235-7 in their 50 overs, and Australia sealed an 89-run win.

Pakistan dismissed Nicole Bolton for a golden duck in the second over of the day – Sana Mir trapped her in front – and hopes were raised when captain Meg Lanning was sent back for a 25-ball 14 in the ninth over.

However, Australia displayed their batting depth when Ellyse Perry strode out and played a steadying knock – her 64-ball 32 was good support for Healy. The two added 108 for the third wicket before Healy was cleaned up by Diana Baig.

Pakistan never really threatened to chase down the target. Aliya Riaz, however, did score her maiden ODI half-century, after putting on 40 with Sidra Ameen for the fifth wicket and then a fine 56 with Mir for the sixth. However, it was too late for Pakistan as Gardner ended with 3-44.