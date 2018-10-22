PAF down Navy to cement top spot

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) extended their lead at the summit when they defeated Navy 2-0 thanks to Faisal’s double in their vital match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Sunday.

Having got the assistance of a few international players, PAF, who have emerged as a strong side, took the lead in the 33rd minute when Faisal forced the rivals’ defence to make blunder.At half-time, PAF were leading 1-0. In the second half, both sides played some solid game. However, it was PAF who doubled their lead when Faisal scored the second goal in the 86th minute.

The three points helped PAF move to 17 points at the top after seven matches. Navy trail at the eight place with seven points to their credit after their third loss.Meanwhile in the other outing of the day, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) held K-Electric to a 1-1 draw.

Izharullah put KRL ahead in the 11th minute with a well-crafted strike. However, discarded international Mohammad Rasool landed one in the 21st minute to level the score for the defending champions.

Since the last three seasons were missed due to legal problems, K-Electric are playing as holders in the 15-team event from which Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) bowed out owing to financial issues.

The single point took former champions KRL to nine points from five appearances, while K-Electric moved to 12 points from six meetings and are at the third spot, followed by PAF and WAPDA (13 points).