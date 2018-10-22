Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
Moving forward

Moving forward
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PAF down Navy to cement top spot

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) extended their lead at the summit when they defeated Navy 2-0 thanks to Faisal’s double in their vital match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Sunday.

Having got the assistance of a few international players, PAF, who have emerged as a strong side, took the lead in the 33rd minute when Faisal forced the rivals’ defence to make blunder.At half-time, PAF were leading 1-0. In the second half, both sides played some solid game. However, it was PAF who doubled their lead when Faisal scored the second goal in the 86th minute.

The three points helped PAF move to 17 points at the top after seven matches. Navy trail at the eight place with seven points to their credit after their third loss.Meanwhile in the other outing of the day, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) held K-Electric to a 1-1 draw.

Izharullah put KRL ahead in the 11th minute with a well-crafted strike. However, discarded international Mohammad Rasool landed one in the 21st minute to level the score for the defending champions.

Since the last three seasons were missed due to legal problems, K-Electric are playing as holders in the 15-team event from which Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) bowed out owing to financial issues.

The single point took former champions KRL to nine points from five appearances, while K-Electric moved to 12 points from six meetings and are at the third spot, followed by PAF and WAPDA (13 points).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing