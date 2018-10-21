Sun October 21, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 21, 2018

Three killed in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: Three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident in Adezai village on Saturday.

It was learnt that two groups opened fire on each other in Adezai over a property dispute. One Sirajul Haq, his brother Samiul Haq and Bahadur Nawaz were killed in the incident while two people sustained injuries. The police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

