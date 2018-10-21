Call to include diabetes in syllabus, health policy

LAHORE : Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab has appealed to the government to include the diabetes in the syllabus of nursing schools and National Health Policy so that doctors and nurses could be given more and more guidelines for treatment of the patients.

He added that keeping in view the increasing number of diabetes patients, it was much important to start specialisation courses also so that nursing staff could be benefitted maximum in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing a workshop held for nurses at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences which was organised by the Lahore General Hospital Sugar Centre Incharge Dr Imran Hassan Khan and his team.

Director General Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen and the nurses from different hospitals in a large number attended the event.

Prof Muhammad Tayyab said, unfortunately, female patients of diabetes were more in number than male patients in Pakistan. He also suggested that patients of diabetes should avoid mangoes, grapes and persimmon and refrain from sitting more than 30 minutes continuously so that proper blood circulation could be ensured in the body.

Other speakers in workshop expressed concern on the deaths of 80,000 patients annually because of diabetes and said that many complications occurred due to diabetes. If in the next 20 years it is not controlled, Pakistan would the eighth largest country in terms of diabetics. They advised the patients to keep hands and feet clean and safe and also take exercise daily. Similarly, food having more oil should be avoided, they said.

GCU workshop: A five-day training workshop on stress management and emotional intelligence concluded here at the Government College University Lahore for the university’s young faculty members.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said teachers' early career anxieties often led to students' feeling overloaded, hence these trainings were important to equip them with the latest pedagogical skills.

He said learning was a lifelong process, so even senior teachers shouldn’t hesitate to attend training. “I learn so many new things whenever I go to such training, seminars or attend conferences” he added. The VC said a teacher should be a likeable person and had to be just and fair in the classroom. He asked the young faculty to encourage questioning among students. He appreciated the GCU Quality Enhancement Cell for organising training. Iram Sohail, Director QEC, said topics touched during the workshop were included; communication skills, critical thinking, learners’ psychology, essentials of competent English language usage and microteaching. She thanked the resource persons; Dr Sonia Tahir, Malik Umair Ahmad, Amna Anwar, Dr Shahida Batool, Dr Syeda Salma Hassan, Sidra Farid and Afia Mehmood.