SIU arrests four bank robbers in Peshawar

The Special Investigation Unit of the Karachi police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang of bank robbers in a raid conducted in Peshawar city.

The suspects arrested were identified as Mudasir Mehmood, Ghulam Shah, Shamim alias Sheena and Gul Zaman alias Dost. According to SIU chief SSP Pir Fareed Jan Sarhandi, the suspects were involved in a bank heist in SITE area in Karachi.

The officer said a special team of seven personnel of the SIU police on a tip-off was dispatched to Peshawar where the cops arrested the suspects.

SSP Sarhandi said the suspects on September 18 had looted over Rs5 million from the lockers of a Dubai Islamic Bank branch and later escaped to Peshawar, adding that one of them, Mudasir Mehmood was the security guard of the bank and the mastermind of the robbery.

Separately, Rangers troops claimed arresting six suspects during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Mobina Town.

The suspects were identified as Ibrahim Masih, Richard, Anosh, Sher Wali Khan, Khurram Khan alias Lala and Omar alias Ramtu.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were involved in various cases of street crime.

The Rangers also claimed to have seized arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.