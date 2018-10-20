Peshawar Reds annex hockey title

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Reds edged out Mari Petroleum on penalty shoot-out in the final to win the four-team Peshawar Cup Hockey at the Lala Ayub Stadium Peshawar Friday.

Wajahat and Afrooz scored early to give Mari Petroleum 2-0 lead within the first twenty minutes. Peshawar Reds then raised the level of their game reducing the margin through Anjum and then netting the equalizer through Zahid.

Both teams were locked at 2-2 at the schedule time. Peshawar Reds then turned out to be the winners after scoring thrice on the penalty strokes. Mari Petroleum managed just two goals of the five penalty strokes. Zahid, Noman and Sunny scored for Peshawar while for Petroleum team Waseem and Tanzeem managed to score a goal each.

PAF secured third position beating Peshawar Greens by 3-2 in the play off match. Brig (rtd) Salim Nawaz was the guest of honour who distributed trophies and prizes amongst teams and players.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Vice President Saeed Khan, former Olympian Manzoorul Hasan, former world squash champion Qamar Zaman, KP Hockey president Zahir Shah, Col (rtd) Mohsin, international hockey umpires Ziaur Rehman Binori, Yasir Islam, Khan Manzoor Khan, KPK Hockey secretary Hidayatullah were also present on the occasion.