Important results

The results of the recently held by-elections showed that the PTI is losing its popularity. The sudden increase in the prices of gas and POL products, and the sharp devaluation of the Paksitani rupee have created financial problems for Pakistanis. The increase in the rate of taxes and the repeated remarks by government leaders about tough days have played their role in determining the fate of the elections. The results of the by-elections, especially in Punjab, are also an indication that the voter is turning back to the PML-N. This is justified as people are judging the performance of the PTI-led Punjab government by comparing its achievements to that of Shahbaz Sharif-led Punjab government.

The presence of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Saad Rafique in the National Assembly will boost the confidence of the PML-N. This result is also an eye-opener for PTI leaders to improve their performance by delivering on the promises made during the election campaigns and bring the promised change into the country.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore