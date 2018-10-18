Leisure Leagues holds 24-team football tourney from October 28

KARACHI: Leisure Leagues is organising 24-team Leisure Leagues Six-a-side Football Tournament from October 28 here at 16-Star Football Ground. The 24 teams will be divided into eight groups. The top team from each group will qualify for quarter-finals. The matches will consist of 20-minute halves. In case of a draw in regulation time, the matches will directly enter penalty kicks. The tournament will be spread over four weeks with matches to be played on Sundays.