Challenge Hockey Cup for Dar XI

LAHORE: Tanvir Dar XI lifted the inaugural Rob Lathouwers Challenge Hockey Cup at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore. The match between Tanvir Dar XI and Munir Dar XI had ended in 2-2 draw. The tie was decided on toss where luck favoured Tanvir Dar XI.

Rob Lathouwers Challenge Cup is the brain child of Olympic gold medallist Taqueer Dar, the founder president of Dar Hockey Academy to honour the famed Dutch Umpire Rob Lathouwers.

This is in recognition of Lathouwers’ great services for Pakistan hockey in general and Dar Academy in particular. It is pertinent to mention that Lathouwers developed serious cardiac problem last Friday and spent the night at the Coronary Care Unit of National Hospital. The diagnosis suggested irregular heart functioning.