Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Admissions in private medical, dental colleges begin

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, being the admitting university for admissions to all public and private medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per newly promulgated PM&DC “MBBS & BDS (admission, house job & internship) regulations, 2018” has started centralised admission process in all private sector medical and dental colleges of KP for session 2018-19.

According to the schedule, the application forms can be downloaded from KMU website www.kmu.edu.pk from 16th October onward and can be submitted by hand in KMU Phase-V Hayatabad, Peshawar along with relevant attested documents and pay slip as processing fee of Rs2500 deposited online or in any branch of Muslim Commercial Bank till 28th October Peshawar from 9am to 5pm seven days a week. Incomplete/deficient forms and applications sent via mail/courier shall not be entertained.

It is worth mentioning that in the newly-circulated regulations by PMDC, hence endorsed by Supreme Court of Pakistan has categorically mentioned that the applying candidates for private sector medical and dental colleges must have passed obtaining minimum 60 per cent marks, in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or F.Sc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent examination having minimum 12 years of education.

The merit for the purpose of admission shall be calculated as an aggregate percentage of marks derived from the formula of PM&DC i.e 10 per cent marks for SSC/Matriculation/ Equivalent, 40 per cent F.Sc (Pre-Medical)/HSSC/Equivalent and 50 percent for Provincial/Regional Centralized Entrance Test 2018/MCAT Foreign/SAT-II.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral